ESG to be Critical for Businesses Over the Next Decade | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ESG analysis is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community towards ESG (environmental, social, and governance). The number of respondents to the poll who believed that companies are fully committed to ESG remained at 19% in Q1 2022. Furthermore, in both Q1 2022 and Q4 2021, a quarter of respondents said they did not know if their company had an ESG plan. Over a quarter of respondents stated that businesses treat ESG initiatives as a mere marketing exercise.

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sentiment Polls thematic research report of Q1, 2022 offered by GlobalData Plc provides an insight into attitudes towards ESG, including whether companies have changed their behavior to meet ESG targets. It also looks at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

Key Highlights of ESG Sentiment Polls

ESG practices include tackling climate change, improving governance, and making companies more socially sustainable.

Respondents continue to question the effectiveness of governing bodies in imposing existing regulations on businesses to meet international targets such as reducing emissions. However, neglecting ESG can have long-term adverse effects on a company’s performance as businesses are increasingly held accountable by all stakeholders, including consumers, investors, and employees.

ESG is considered by many businesses as tomorrow’s problem, a theme that will have a significant impact over the next decade but limited impact in the short term.

Pressure from consumers and investors were selected as the two most important factors for determining a company’s ESG plan.

The survey looks at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on ESG. The responses provide insight into attitudes towards ESG, including whether companies have changed their behavior to meet ESG targets.

