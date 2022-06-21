IronNet, Inc. Investors: Last Day to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; filing date June 21, 2022; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises IronNet, Inc. ("IronNet " or the "Company") (NYSE: IRNT) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their IronNet stock. IronNet investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

According to the complaint filed by investors in this lawsuit, IronNet, its Co-Chief Executive Officers, and its Chief Financial Officer violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about IronNet's business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

