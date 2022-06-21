SecureSpace Self Storage Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage announces the Grand Opening of its new self-storage facility - “SecureSpace Rancho Penasquitos” - located in Rancho Penasquitos and serving the greater North County San Diego market.

The newly-built Class A self-storage facility is strategically positioned at the intersection of the I-15 and Ted Williams (CA-56) freeway, just 20 miles north of downtown San Diego, adjacent to Black Mountain Open Space Park. It sits between several of the highest-income residential communities in San Diego County.

SecureSpace Rancho Penasquitos offers 109,725 square feet of space with units varying in sizes from 5’x5’ to 10’x25 with drive-up access and over 100 boat and RV parking spots. The availability of an RV wash and dump station directly on-site adds another level of convenience for outdoor enthusiasts.

SecureSpace Partner, Paul Brown, says, “North County San Diego needs a state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate both business and residential storage needs and we’re thrilled to be opening a Class A location here. What’s unique about our facility is the location - sitting between two of the busiest freeways in North County - and the focus on drive-up units along with our large and accessible boat and RV parking area. With the number of families partaking in weekend activities in parks and beaches nearby, we are thrilled to provide a safe and secure place to store their vehicles and equipment.”

In addition to Black Mountain Open Space Park and the various recreational parks nearby, North County San Diego play spaces include Torrey Pines State Reserve and Beach as well as Torrey Pines Golf Course, all located on the coast with several other golf facilities located nearby to the Rancho Penasquitos community.

The property's leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, an open-concept workspace, packing supplies including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs.

All SecureSpace locations feature a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team to ensure maximum visibility. This location provides a smart keypad and gated access to ensure controlled visits into the facility.

SecureSpace Rancho Penasquitos is open for business! Visitors are invited to utilize SecureSpace Self Storage's Contact-Free move-in option by visiting SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, and virtually tour the facility, or they can call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly SecureSpace agent who will assist them.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self-storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self-storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 50 stores operating and under construction. Please visit InsitePG.com to learn more.

