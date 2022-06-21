Elizabeth Foltin Joins Associa Community Management Corporation As Condominium Division Director

Chantilly, VA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Foltin, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has joined the company as condominium division director. Her broad industry expertise and first-hand knowledge of the local market will play a key role in supporting the continued growth of CMC’s condominium division.

Mrs. Foltin began her community management career in 2009 and has since served as general manager for multiple condominium associations. This included oversight of a 37-acre, gated, luxury condominium complex with 1,016 units and a nearly $10-million budget. She joins CMC after most recently managing a 1,000-acre, 2,000-unit, resort-style master planned community in Venice, Fla.

“’Elizabeth Foltin is a well-respected leader, communicator, and coach whose expertise in the condominium living sector will resonate extremely well with our clients,” said John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC branch president. “Her presence will also bring a wide range of new and unique insights to our existing team members as we provide our clients with the best available management services and support.”

Mrs. Foltin is a graduate of Allegheny Community College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, where she earned an Associate of Business Administration degree (cum laude) with a focus in Real Estate. She holds a Florida LCAM license and is an Accredited Residential Manager (ARM®) and Certified Property Manager (CPM®) candidate with the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®).

