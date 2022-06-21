Sol Systems Acquires 91 MW Indiana Solar Project from Orion Renewable Power Resources

Washington, D.C., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Washington, D.C.-based Sol Systems, LLC (“Sol Systems”), announced the acquisition of a 91 megawatt (MWdc) solar development project in Spencer County, Indiana from Orion Renewable Power Resources, LLC (“Orion”), a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and Eolian, L.P. (“Eolian”). The project, known as Grandview, is part of Sol Systems’ Impact + Infrastructure growth strategy.

“This acquisition builds on Sol Systems’ significant footprint in the Midwest,” said Yuri Horwitz, CEO of Sol Systems. “We are eager to kick-off the construction phase of this project which will bring new clean energy and opportunities to the local community and region.”

Sol Systems will develop, own, and operate the project. Once complete, the project will produce enough solar energy, annually, to power over 13,000 homes and offset the equivalent of over 23,000 passenger vehicles’ emissions. As part of Sol’s Infrastructure + Impact strategy, Sol Systems will work to enable local employment opportunities and additional community benefits alongside our project development and operations activities.

“We are very appreciative of the support we received in Spencer County from the Lincoln land Economic Development Corporation, the County Council, the County Planning Commission, and the County Commissioners. Their openness to our project, along with the County’s business-friendly climate, demonstrates its commitment to growth by recruiting new industries, including solar energy,” said Justin Wolf, Director of Development at Orion Renewable Energy Group.

“The Grandview project will improve regional electric grid resiliency and reliability by adding pollution-free resources during peak hours that are coincident with high consumer demand on the hottest and sunniest days when the system is increasingly at risk. We commend Sol Systems for their support of this important project to enhance the economy of Southern Indiana,” said Aaron Zubaty, CEO of Eolian.

About Sol Systems

Founded in 2008, Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. To date, Sol has developed and/or financed over 1 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides services to over 18,500 customers across the US. The company is actively developing over 2 GWs of new solar projects across the US. Sol Systems works with its team, partners, and clients to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit www.solsystems.com

About Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC

Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and its management team have been pioneers in renewable energy in the United States for more than 30 years. Orion’s long and successful track record of renewable energy project development results from decades of experience in siting, development, finance, construction, and operations. Orion-developed projects provide enough electricity to power more than 2 million average U.S. homes. For more information, visit www.orionrenewables.com

About Eolian, L.P.

Eolian, L.P. (“Eolian”) owns and operates a growing portfolio of energy storage projects and invests in the most experienced renewable energy development teams in the U.S. For nearly 20 years, Eolian’s founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of more than 21,000 MW of successfully operating energy storage, solar and wind generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a global, independent infrastructure investor. For more information, visit www.eolianenergy.com.