Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Date For the Release of the First Quarter 2022 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after market closes in New York on Monday, June 27, 2022.



The next day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1844 654 9829 (US Toll Free Dial-In), or +1213 320 2519 (US International Dial-In). To access the conference call, please reference call ID number [2580474] or "Dynagas" to the operator.

Audio Webcast - Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.dynagaspartners.com and click on Webcast under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 financial results will be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website www.dynagaspartners.com on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions and estimates. The Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the strength of world economies and currency fluctuations, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in supply and demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership's operating expenses, the market for the Partnership's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental laws, rules and regulations, economic, regulatory, political and governmental conditions that affect the shipping and the LNG industry, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, the impact of the expected discontinuance of LIBOR after June 30, 2023, and other factors. Due to the ongoing Russian conflicts with Ukraine, numerous sanctions have been announced against Russia. The full impact of the commercial and economic consequences are uncertain at this time.