Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Legacy Equity Award program

Oslo, 21 June 2022 - Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 1,830 own shares to employees in connection with its Legacy Equity Plan. 1,857 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 79.8112 on the 15th June 2022 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Legacy Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA created upon the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group, to convert its employee’s unvested equity under eCG into Adevinta ASA shares.

There were no primary insiders involved in this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

