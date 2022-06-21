New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Military Medical Device Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286031/?utm_source=GNW





Advanced medical technologies have improved the care that is offered, and they also enable safer and quicker care for soldiers.Severe hemorrhages can result in hemodynamic instability, hypoxemia, multiple organ failure, or death. A key reason for patient fatality is blood loss due to trauma or injury on the battlefield. Typically, intravenous (systemic) or local (topical) hemostatic agents are used to control excessive bleeding. Natural biomaterials have gained popularity due to their ease of use and rapid action. However, some of these hemostatic dressings cause irritation and exothermic reactions on the skin and take slow action to stop the bleeding. Advanced hemostatic wound care solutions address these challenges, and they will play an important role in military health systems. This study covers only locally applied hemostatic agents in prehospital settings; intravenous infusion in hospital settings is not included. In addition to hemostatic wound care, the use of health monitoring devices such as wearables is growing. These devices track vital statistics, including heart rate, blood pressure, and stress and fatigue levels and also enable decision-making pertaining to medical evacuation. Digital health technology is also being used for proactive wellness care and to take care of the mental health of personnel. The augmented and improved performance of human beings with enhanced physical power and immunological resistance will become important future expectations on the battlefield. Human augmentation devices such as exoskeletons will revolutionize the military health system through the prevention of injuries. This research service examines the emerging technologies being used in military health systems.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________