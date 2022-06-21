Jars Ceramistes Introduces Cantine Stoneware

New Castle, DE, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jars Céramistes introduces Cantine, a stoneware collection that has been seen in only a few places outside of France. This fresh, modern interpretation of classic 1950s dinnerware silhouettes is beautiful and practical. The pieces are fully hand-made by French artisans. The vintage shapes with warm, soft colors reflect the subdued hues of the French riviera. Each ceramic is unique: the magic and alchemy of high intensity firing.

Stoneware is arguably the strongest and most natural ceramic. Unlike earthenware, it is waterproof and non-porous, even without enamel. As a result, it keeps food hot or cold for a long time. Made from natural materials, the Cantine collection blends matte and shiny glazes with raw earth bottoms. The Cantine collection includes 9 shapes and four colors: Chalk, Clay Green, Gray Oxide, and Rose Buvard. The collection ranges in price from $30 for the egg cup and the goblet to $42 for the large plate.

Since its creation in 1857 by Pierre Jars in a small village of Drôme, in the south of France, Jars has been making stoneware, handling each piece, on average, 21 times. Each piece is unique. The Cantine collection is available at jarsusa.com.

Jars USA, 802 Centerpoint Blvd., New Castle, DE 19720 https://www.jarsusa.com/

