Automakers align themselves with technology giants through partnerships for competitive advantage. The study highlights how technology firms are assisting automakers with connected cars strategies.Global Connected Cars Outlook 2022 provides an overview of upcoming technologies, features, services, and global trends (such as connected services and human-machine interface [HMI] developments) in connected cars. The study includes the latest features introduced by automakers, such as the digital cockpit, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), connected road safety services, augmented reality displays, intelligent speed assistance, and hybrid cloud navigation. The study summarizes the 2021 market scenario and presents global and regional predictions for 2022. Concepts, case studies of selected use cases, and notable companies of 2021 contributing to shaping the industry are also included in the study.Observations from interviews with automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, technology providers, telecommunication providers, and related stakeholders are covered in the study, which also presents forecasts for the total connected cars market and embedded solutions segment. With in-depth analysis and key findings, the study discusses 5G connectivity, electrical/electronic architecture, and V2X services as growth opportunities for automakers and emerging startups to penetrate the connected cars space. The study also offers comparative analyses of automakers across North America, Europe, and selected countries in Asia-Pacific in connected, HMI, app integrations, and telematics services to demonstrate the technological standards different brands are setting. The study paints a detailed picture of the connected cars ecosystem with growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, and key takeaways. Key points for each technology, feature, and service are summarized to assist stakeholders in expanding the connected cars space in various regions and leveraging technological avenues for potential revenue generation.

