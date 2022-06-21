New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software-defined Satellites Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286047/?utm_source=GNW
To meet this increased demand, the space industry, especially the satellite industry, is adapting by adopting software capabilities and transitioning from hardware-focused to software-focused with software-defined satellite architectures with standardized hardware.
These software-defined satellites will be able to meet the changing demands with their flexibility and reconfigurability capabilities.This research service discusses the impact of software-defined satellites on the traditional satellite manufacturing industry and ground infrastructure. In addition, it analyzes how cybersecurity is becoming more vital as satellites become software-defined, the recent developments, the future of GEO platforms, and the growth opportunities generated by software-defined satellites.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286047/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Software-defined Satellites Growth Opportunities
Customer demand in the telecom industry is changing. Their capacity needs are growing, and the demand for connectivity is being created even in underserved regions. Telecom business demand shifts from broadcasting to connectivity as the telecom sector switches its focus from satellite-based video broadcasting to satellite-based IP communication and data.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software-defined Satellites Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286047/?utm_source=GNW