New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software-defined Satellites Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286047/?utm_source=GNW

To meet this increased demand, the space industry, especially the satellite industry, is adapting by adopting software capabilities and transitioning from hardware-focused to software-focused with software-defined satellite architectures with standardized hardware.



These software-defined satellites will be able to meet the changing demands with their flexibility and reconfigurability capabilities.This research service discusses the impact of software-defined satellites on the traditional satellite manufacturing industry and ground infrastructure. In addition, it analyzes how cybersecurity is becoming more vital as satellites become software-defined, the recent developments, the future of GEO platforms, and the growth opportunities generated by software-defined satellites.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286047/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________