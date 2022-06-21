New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNA Therapeutics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286038/?utm_source=GNW





Technologically advanced platforms are integrated into RNA therapeutics bioprocessing to overcome stability issues. Technological advantages, coupled with the growing need to build clinically superior portfolios in RNA therapeutics for a competitive edge, are anticipated to drive strategic partnerships among stakeholders in the RNA therapeutics industry.Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, biopharmaceutical companies are likely to prioritize microRNA, small interfering RNA, and antisense oligonucleotides as promising therapeutic modalities during the forecast period. Midsize and large companies have ramped up the production of starting materials and the final formulation of RNA therapeutics, which is likely to propel stakeholders to seek synergistic partnerships. In the industry’s transition to personalized therapeutics, RNA developers are capitalizing on the high precision of RNA to treat untapped chronic disease areas such as cystic fibrosis, solid tumors, and spinal muscular atrophy. They engage in co-development programs to improve the stability profile of RNA therapeutics by optimizing drug delivery carriers, such as lipid nanoparticles. Scaling up the production of starting materials, including plasmid DNA, oligonucleotides, and delivery materials, to ensure continuous manufacturing is anticipated to reduce the operational timeframe of RNA therapeutics production. Technology transfer and the outsourcing of crucial operations to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) catalyze the development of cost-effective and efficient models for RNA therapeutics.This This research service provides an overview of the global RNA therapeutics industry from 2021 to 2027, including emerging trends, growth drivers, and growth opportunities. The research service highlights the following:

•RNA therapeutics market size, including key segments from 2022 to 2027

•Advancements in bioprocessing, modalities, and technologies that are shaping the market

•Current and future R&D, investment outlook, and trends

