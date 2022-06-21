Healthwise Wins 7 Digital Health Awards

BOISE, Idaho, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise has been recognized for its medical illustrations and health education videos by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC)’s 2022 Spring competition. Twice a year, HIRC honors the best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals.



Healthwise won a Gold award in the "Digital Health Media/Publications: Medical Illustration" category along with two Silver awards, three Bronze awards, and one Merit award.

Digital Health Media/Publications: Medical Illustration

Digital Health Media / Publications: Video

The winning medical illustrations and videos are just a few of thousands of educational materials produced by Healthwise that inform, educate, and support patients and caregivers through the healthcare journey. The Gold-award-winning illustration, “Learning About Breast Cancer Surgery,” was recently updated to reflect Healthwise’s commitment to produce diverse, inclusive medical imagery and increase representation of people who have historically been marginalized in medical images. The illustration includes people from different racial backgrounds and a variety of body types. Recent efforts to continue this mission include expanding our medical image library; more low-text, high-visual patient instructions; improved representation in images; and inclusive written education.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Digital Health Awards for the sixth consecutive year,” said Christy Calhoun, Chief Content Officer at Healthwise. “This award underscores our commitment to providing consumers with health education that is accurate, empowering, and accessible. Our team of experts focuses on creating inclusive content, so that people feel heard, understood and empowered to take action and advocate for their health. We appreciate that the Health Information Resource Center values this commitment to diversity.”

In a recent study on the usability and trustworthiness of Healthwise content, completed in January 2022, respondents said Healthwise content was:

Easy to understand (99%).

Presented clearly (100%).

Highly trustworthy (90%).



Healthwise was founded in 1975 with the simple nonprofit mission “to help people make better health decisions.” Healthwise partners with hospitals, health plans, health portals, and technology companies to fulfill that mission by providing the health content they need, the technology to deliver it, and the expert services to ensure success.

The Digital Health Awards, the most comprehensive of its kind, recognizes the best consumer health information in materials and programs from organizations throughout the nation.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. www.healthwise.org 1.800.706.9646.

