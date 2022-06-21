Believe: combined Annual General Meeting

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Combined Annual General Meeting of 20 June 2022

Paris, 21 June 2022 - The Company's General Meeting was held on Monday, 20 June 2022 at 3:00 p.m., on first notice, at the Hotel Paris Saint-Ouen - 65, rue du Dr. Bauer, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France, under the presidency of Mr. Denis Ladegaillerie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The quorum was 91.11%.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, including:

the approval of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021;

the allocation of the result for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021;

the appointment of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations as Director;

the approval of the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 (1) of the French Commercial Code;

the approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of pay and benefits of any kind paid during the past fiscal year or allocated for the same fiscal year to Mr Denis Ladegaillerie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;

the approval of the remuneration policy for executive officers and directors;

the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to trade on the Company’s shares;

the authorisations and delegations granted to the Board of Directors to reduce or increase the share capital.

The detailed voting results and the transcript of the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website under the heading "General Meeting": www.believe.com/general-meeting-shareholders-2022 .

