New Akashic Records White Paper Explains this Healing Modality from a Scientific Perspective

Napa, CA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napa Valley Akashic today unveiled a new white paper titled, “The Akashic Records: A Simple Explanation for the Scientific Mind.” The document takes an innovative approach to introducing and explaining the Akashic Records and how it functions through the lens of science. The white paper highlights and cites research from an extensive list of leading physicists, mathematicians, philosophers, psychologists, scholars, and several Nobel laureates including Albert Einstein, Max Planck, Sir Roger Penrose and Murray Gell-Mann.

The Akashic Records provide guidance to help us navigate our daily lives as well as to tune into our deeper nature and bring that wisdom into the current experience. The Akashic Records are an energetic record of every thought, emotion and action that has ever occurred, and these records exist and can be accessed through an extended dimension of consciousness during an Akashic session. While this may sound mystical in nature, the Akashic Records align with the principles of quantum physics that have completely reframed our scientific perspective and understanding of the universe and how it functions.

“The past two years have been, collectively, a time of profound transformation for everyone,” said Napa Valley Akashic founder, Alan Jacob. “Changes have arisen in all areas of our lives. The Akashic Records enable us to access our inherent deeper wisdom to provide guidance and understanding for our personal journeys, which is especially valuable during times of such rapid change. Utilizing the Akashic Records does not require any new beliefs, and the experience can coexist and complement any existing religious or spiritual beliefs.”

This paper is intended to appeal to those who generally resonate with ideas presented in more of a rational and scientific context and are accessible to even those with no experience in the subjects explored. The Akashic Records white paper includes detailed endnotes for all citations made in the paper, as well as an extensive recommended reading list in consideration for those wanting to explore these ideas further.

“My hope is that this paper helps those who are unfamiliar with the Akashic Records to consider utilizing this modality in their own lives,” added Alan Jacob. “I have found it to be such an empowering and helpful tool and I was surprised to see how many of the concepts and ideas associated with the Akashic Records have been explored and relatively established within scientific literature. I’m thrilled to share my findings with others.”

To download “The Akashic Records: A Simple Explanation for the Scientific Mind” visit www.napavalleyakashic.com/white-paper. Alan Jacob currently offers virtual Akashic Records sessions via Zoom to clients all over the world. For more information or to book a session online visit www.NapaValleyAkashic.com.

Alan Jacob is the founder and Akashic Reader at Napa Valley Akashic, specializing in working with people on a spiritual path. Alan received his Akashic Reader training from Anne Marie Pizarro and launched Napa Valley Akashic in 2021 with the intention of being of service to others. Alan is a Reiki Master in the Kali-ki lineage of Reiki and is a Certified HeartMath Practitioner focusing on heart-brain coherence. Alan has studied Transcendental Meditation and Kundalini Yoga and is currently deepening his education as a student of Contemplative Psychology at Naropa University. Alan is in the process of completing a three-year intensive program studying with masters in a variety of consciousness-based disciplines, including the opportunity to spend time with wisdom elders and shamans in indigenous tribes around the world. Prior to changing career paths to that of an energy healer and Akashic Reader, Alan was a marketing executive with experience at both private and publicly traded companies, being recognized on many award lists including Forbes 30 under 30, and giving two TEDx talks. Following a successful career in corporate marketing, Alan was called to be of service to learn these various modalities and offer them to others.

Napa Valley Akashic was founded in 2021 by Akashic Reader and healer, Alan Jacob. The purpose of Napa Valley Akashic is to guide others in accessing their Akashic Records, which are the enduring record of all that happens, and has ever happened, in the entirety of the universe. Napa Valley Akashic offers virtual sessions via Zoom. For more information, or to book a session online, visit www.NapaValleyAkashic.com and on Instagram and Facebook, @NapaValleyAkashic.

