Reedy Industries Acquires Vorpagel Service, Inc. of Burlington, WI

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services has acquired Vorpagel Service, Inc., a leading commercial HVAC contractor in Burlington, WI. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands its service offerings and footprint in Wisconsin, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.

Vorpagel has been providing sales, service and repair of HVAC systems and controls systems to local businesses since 1976. "This is an exciting opportunity for our employees and customers," says Eric Vorpagel, who joined the company in 1983 and assumed leadership in 1999. "We were looking for a partner that shared our values, put our employees and customers first, and provided the resources we need to help customers solve their most complex problems." Vorpagel will extend and compliment services provided in Wisconsin by Just Mechanical, which Reedy Industries acquired in 2019.

"Eric Vorpagel and his team have a proud heritage of expert, responsive and reliable service to the companies that depend on them to build, manage and maintain environments that are energy efficient, cost-effective and safe," says Joe Kirmser, Reedy Industries CEO. "We are proud to welcome the entire Vorpagel team to our family of companies. Employees will benefit from more opportunities for career growth, training and advanced technology support. Customers will continue to be supported by the same teams they have come to rely upon and benefit from access to Reedy's expert resources, best practices and supply chain."

Vorpagel Service, Inc. is the nineteenth acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago. For more information, visit www.reedyindustries.com.

