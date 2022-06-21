Newport, Rhode Island, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Audrain Automobile Museum welcomes Bentley Boston, New England’s Premier factory authorized Bentley dealer, as a proud supporter of Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week.

“We have a unique mix of the most luxurious, desirable and high performance new and pre-owned vehicles in our Wayland, MA location servicing all over New England including Boston, Cape Cod, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of Connecticut” says Christine Scott, Marketing Director at Bentley Boston. “All of our new Bentley and pre-owned exotic inventory can be viewed at www.bentleyboston.com”

On display during the Gathering at Rough Point on Friday September 30th will be the complete model range of Bentley vehicles including the Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur and Bentley Bentayga SUV. There will also be an opportunity to test drive a Bentley on Saturday October 1st. Limited availability. Call Christine Scott at 508-650-0020 for details.

“Bentley Boston supports our efforts to bring the experience of driving to the fore- and as a brand Bentley certainly expresses the core of the Concours & Motor Week- “History, Luxury & Sport”. In addition, the extension of our partnership with Bentley with the presence of Bentley Motors America CEO, Christophe Georges, at our inaugural Veteran Car Tour in March made it an even more memorable event. We are thrilled by their partnership.” explains Donald Osborne, CEO, Audrain Automobile Museum.

This world class event will bring the best of the motoring world to our renowned East Coast city rich with automotive history dating back to the dawn of the motoring age.

The events during this week will be hosted at some of Newport’s most notable locations; the historic mansions of Bellevue Avenue, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Audrain Automobile Museum, Fort Adams State Park, and other local venues.

The city of Newport has long celebrated the essence of history, luxury & sport, and we are proud to add another chapter to Newport’s book of automotive fascination. The sporting history of Newport dates back to before our country was formally established; the city was a major trading center with other East Coast ports like New York City and Charleston, South Carolina. Over the years, Newport turned into an epicenter for American sailing, with casuals and competitors tuned into major events like the America’s Cup that took place here throughout time.

Towards the end of the 19th century, the Vanderbilt family called Newport their home. As an heir to one of the grandest fortunes in our country’s history, William Kissam Vanderbilt – Willie K for short - had strong interests in yachting and horse racing, but automobiles gripped his attention when they became accessible at the turn of the century. In what’s considered the first sanctioned oval-track race in our country’s history, Willie K. raced wealthy friends and fellow pioneering gear-heads at Newport’s Aquidneck Park horse track, where the Newport State Airport now resides.

Celebrity seminars and book signings will also be held at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, eminent motoring enthusiasts such as Jay Leno and others will be in attendance.

The week will bring regional and national car club shows to various locations throughout Newport, and we are excited to host again, the 30 Under 30 Concours class; designed for car owners under 30 years old who have built their car with less than $30,000.

The Audrain Concours d’Elegance held on Sunday, October 2 will include some of the finest judges from around the globe, headed by world renowned concours judge and motoring expert, Donald Osborne. The week will culminate by awarding the Best in Show trophy. This bespoke trophy pays homage to Willie K. Vanderbilt, his 1900 Daimler Phoenix, and the origins of Newport’s profound automotive history.

We hope to see you all for another exciting Motor Week in Newport, September 29 - October 2, 2022. To purcahse tickets please visit, www.audrainconcours.com.

