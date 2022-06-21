New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Brain Stimulation Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278371/?utm_source=GNW

This will allow more patients to benefit from the therapy.



According to the WHO, neurological diseases currently contribute to 6.3% of the global disease burden and are among the major causes of mortality (as high as 16% in low- and middle-income countries). There is increasing awareness of the need for long-term solutions to improve overall brain health and associated neurological symptoms. Greater awareness will be important to boost the adoption of DBS solutions. Non-invasive access options, robot-assisted implantation, artificial intelligence, and state-of-the-art device design are among the technological advances expected to improve therapy efficiency and safety, rapidly accelerating DBS to become the standard of care. The study assesses the current market status and innovations in DBS technologies. Considering the overall DBS market trend toward precision, personalized, and remote care, the report highlights the top 3 growth opportunities in the space for medical device and technology companies to target.

Author: Kaustubh Suresh Savant

