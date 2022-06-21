New Study Shows ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water More Dangerous Than Thought

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two compounds found in drinking water are more dangerous than previously thought, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These compounds pose risks even at such low levels that they cannot be detected.



The two compounds, known as PFOA and PFOS, are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics, and a variety of other consumer products. These “forever” chemicals either don’t degrade or do so slowly and can remain in a person’s bloodstream indefinitely. They have been linked to cancer and low-birth rates.

“The report from the EPA underscores that the quality and safety of our water continues to be a growing issue in some parts of the U.S.,” said Judd Larned, President of Culligan Water, a world-leader in water treatment solutions. “While most tap water does meet EPA standards, in some areas the water still may contain these unhealthy and potentially harmful elements.”

The EPA just issued advisories that set risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero, down from the 70 parts per trillion guideline that was set in 2016. The EPA plans to propose national drinking water regulations for PFOA and PFOS later in 2022, with a final rule expected sometime next year.

To help mitigate the risks involved in drinking tap water, Culligan has developed a number of recommendations and tips, including:

Know where water contamination can occur. Water impurities are not just limited to the water source but can also happen in the distribution system after treatment from the local municipality or private well has already occurred. While many naturally occurring chemicals and impurities from local water treatments can be filtered at the source, contamination can occur in service pipes. These issues are commonly found in homes built prior to 1986 when lead pipes, fixtures and solder were regularly used.



Consider upgrading the filtration system currently in place at your home. After reviewing your current system, you may want to consider upgrading it. While there are many options, Culligan offers a groundbreaking system, the Aquasential® Smart Reverse Osmosis (RO) system, regarded as the “World’s Most Efficient*” RO Drinking Water System. With up to seven stages of filtration and 12 different filter options, it is certified for the reduction of 60 contaminants which include 15 emerging contaminants, including lead, arsenic, pharmaceuticals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and PFOA/PFOS.



“The Culligan Aquasential Smart RO and Aquasential Standard RO when used with Total Defense or Total Defense + Mineral Cartridge are tested and certified by a 3rd party certification laboratory to NSF/ANSI 53 to reduce PFOA and PFOS in water by more than 95%**,” said Larned.



Notice any issues that may be caused by water impurities. Some signs of problem water include corroded plumbing fixtures, unpleasant odors, disagreeable taste, discolored water and even shortened appliance lifespan. It is important to note that some water contaminants cannot be detected by taste, odor, or color. In these cases, only a water test can identify an issue.



Schedule a test to identify impurities in your water. Water contamination can happen at any time, so it is important to have your water tested by a water expert who can offer solutions to bring your water to meet safe drinking water regulations as set forth by the EPA. A basic water test from your local Culligan water expert is free and easy, and can detect impurities such as nitrates, hardness and total dissolved solids that are odorless and tasteless. A water sample taken straight from the tap can typically provide results in 10 minutes. If indicated by the on-site home analysis, Culligan can provide a more detailed water analysis in its certified testing laboratory. Your Culligan professional can provide you with the details.



While testing can be done at any time, Culligan recommends scheduling a water test as a result of one of several key factors, including after moving into a new house, if water-using appliances are showing signs of hard water scale buildup, and as soon as a noticeable change happens to your water’s taste, odor or appearance. Well water should also be tested whenever any changes in your water such as color, taste, odor, or cloudiness are noticed. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, it is recommended to test well water annually to ensure it does not contain harmful contaminants.



Ensure your current water filtration system is up to date. If your home already has a water filtration system in place, it is important to continue the ongoing maintenance required. This includes scheduling filter replacements as needed.

For more information about Culligan water treatment products, including water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business, or to find your local Culligan representative visit www.culligan.com.



*Efficiency is based on 3rd party testing to NSF standards.

**Testing was performed under standard laboratory conditions; actual performance may vary.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan’s products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole house systems, and solutions for business. Culligan’s network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.