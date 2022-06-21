TD Salsa in Toronto Festival Featuring TD Salsa on St. Clair

The 18th edition of Canada’s Ultimate Latin-Themed Dance Party Is Back On The Street In-Person!

Award-winning TD Salsa in Toronto Festival kicks off one-month countdown to the FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival - Sat. July 9th & Sun. July 10th

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to #keepdancingcanada as The Canadian Salsa Festivals Project (CSFP) organization announces the in-person return of the award-winning TD Salsa in Toronto Festival. The two month-long festivities kick off in June and feature mucho food, music, art, culture, and of course dancing, transforming the city into the ultimate Latin fiesta, all culminating in the 18th annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival on Sat. July 9th & Sun. July 10th.



The anticipated in-person return of the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival after two successful virtual editions features a jam-packed lineup of events throughout the GTA and surrounding areas celebrating Latin Culture in Canada. Highlights include the BONITA Latin art exhibition at the Art of Emotions Gallery which features nearly 40 local Hispanic Visual Artists; in addition to Salsa Before and After parties at Lula Lounge, and FREE dance lessons across the GTA, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Halton Regions all in preparation for the FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival Weekend on July 9th & 10th!

Canada’s favourite Latin street party is back to heat up the summer! Celebrating its 18th edition, the annual FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair takes over midtown Toronto’s Hillcrest Village transforming a stretch of St. Clair Avenue West (from Winona Dr. to Christie St.) into Canada’s biggest salsa party! The festival showcases an international calibre of Latin music, non-stop dancing in the streets, Latin foods, and fun for the entire familia! PLUS, for the first year ever, Canadians from coast-to-coast can join in on the party with a LIVE stream of the festival mainstage festivities all weekend long on salsaintoronto.com.

Come prepared to indulge in the best Latin foodie tour with an authentic marketplace of over 35 food vendors. Enjoy LIVE music from over 350 performers including our youngest stars, Salsa Explosion kids’ troupe, directly from Winnipeg and Colombian Afro-Caribbean dance group Tribu Kumbé straight from Montreal. Take in the colourful folkloric performances during the La Fiesta Parade, and don’t forget your dancing shoes with over 30 instructors at dance hotspots throughout the festival for non-stop partying all weekend long!

TD Salsa on St. Clair will be hosted by a vibrant team of festival ambassadors including TLN TV Host Camila Gonzalez; Special Events Host, Ivan Wanis Ruiz; and TV Host & Personality, Renzo Garcia. Plus, catch award-winning journalist and CBC Anchor, Dwight Drummond and CBC Toronto Reporter, Lorenda Reddekopp on the festival mainstage on July 9th.

"At TD, we believe when people are connected, good things can happen. That's why we're proud to support Salsa on St. Clair through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, to help bring people together to experience the vibrancy and diversity of our communities. This year’s festival sets the stage for connection, helping to foster a sense of belonging through the shared passion of music, food, dance and culture." – Said Amy Hanen, Associate Vice President, Social Impact, TD Bank Group.

“As Canada’s most influential multicultural media company, TLN Media Group is proud to be the official festival media partner of TD Salsa in Toronto since its inception in 2005,” states, Aldo Di Felice, TLN Media Group President. “TD Salsa in Toronto and TD Salsa on St. Clair are perfect examples of our nearly 40-year commitment to connecting cultures through television and storytelling. The two-day festival started as a local event and now in its 18th year has grown into a nationally recognized celebration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to give everyone a reason to #keepdancingcanada this summer!”

“Dedicated to celebrating Canada’s rich diversity and the contributions of its various multicultural communities, the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project is proud to contribute to Canada’s rich multicultural traditions by showcasing those enjoyed by the country’s over 1.5 million Spanish speakers* and lovers of the Latin culture”, states Camila Gonzalez, CSFP Spokesperson.

Don’t miss a salsa beat! Visit salsaintoronto.com and stay connected on social media @salsaintoronto for all the latest news, event updates, artist announcements, the LIVE stream, contest giveaways, and more!

The TD Salsa in Toronto Festival is produced by the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project, a federally incorporated not-for-profit organization.

Get your dancing shoes ready…It’s going to be ¡Caliente!

For more information contact: Aura Castillo | Canadian Salsa Festivals Project | 226.978.2141 | aurac@salsaintoronto.com

