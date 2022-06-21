IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – May 2022

English French

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.895 trillion at the end of May 2022. Assets decreased by $18.6 billion or 1.0% compared to April 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $6.4 billion in May 2022.

ETF assets totalled $310.9 billion at the end of May 2022. Assets increased by $0.9 billion or 0.3% compared to April 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.6 billion in May 2022.

Asset Class May 2022 Apr. 2022 May 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (5,347 ) (2,055 ) 4,276 1,012 31,555 Equity (994 ) (697 ) 3,268 6,942 22,131 Bond (882 ) (1,752 ) 1,098 (2,926 ) 8,223 Specialty 57 (204 ) 345 906 2,808 Total Long-term Funds (7,166 ) (4,708 ) 8,987 5,935 64,718 Total Money Market Funds 774 (199 ) (561 ) 967 (5,060 ) Total (6,391 ) (4,907 ) 8,426 6,902 59,658

Asset Class May 2022 Apr. 2022 May 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 932.8 943.6 935.2 1,024.9 Equity 674.4 681.7 664.4 747.7 Bond 238.1 239.2 254.8 261.5 Specialty 22.1 22.2 18.0 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,867.4 1,886.7 1,872.3 2,056.3 Total Money Market Funds 27.6 26.9 28.6 26.4 Total 1,895.0 1,913.6 1,900.9 2,082.7

Asset Class May 2022 Apr. 2022 May 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 229 125 284 1,143 2,008 Equity 1,634 539 3,797 11,791 15,360 Bond (235 ) 322 1,751 1,277 6,799 Specialty 593 (115 ) 1,941 1,373 5,135 Total Long-term Funds 2,221 870 7,773 15,584 29,301 Total Money Market Funds 347 91 (177 ) 1,126 (1,676 ) Total 2,568 961 7,596 16,710 27,625

Asset Class May 2022 Apr. 2022 May 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.1 11.9 9.7 12.1 Equity 203.3 202.1 188.6 225.2 Bond 75.7 75.8 84.1 89.6 Specialty 12.4 13.0 9.5 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 303.4 302.9 291.9 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 7.5 7.1 5.6 6.6 Total 310.9 310.0 297.4 347.1

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

