Crown Releases 2021 ESG Report

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (“Crown”) today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This is the firm’s second annual report and is available to read or download here: Crown’s 2021 ESG Report.



Crown’s 2021 report builds upon its inaugural ESG Report published last year, which provided the company’s first holistic view of its ESG efforts. The report’s theme, Building Resilience, demonstrates how Crown’s model of active, integrated management can preserve and create the greatest value to colleagues, investors, office communities and other stakeholders.

“ESG is at the core of Crown’s culture. Responsible investment practices together with our value-add mindset are our key differentiators. To build a meaningful ESG program, you need a strong on-the-ground approach along with a clear strategy and thoughtful governance,” said Emily Hanna, Managing Partner, Investments. “Over the past year, we have made significant progress advancing our ESG goals. Crown’s high standard of transparency reinforces our commitment to our ESG journey."

The 2021 ESG Report shares progress over the last year across priority areas where Crown believes it can have a meaningful impact. Highlights include:

Receiving Canadian Honours for our GRESB score of 94 and ranking of 5th out of 19 North American un-listed office peers

Being recognized as a top Canadian Small and Medium Sized Employer

Achieving sustainability certifications for 98% of our Fund Portfolio

Incorporating ESG-specific goals in Crown’s employee performance review process

Integrating climate change considerations into the investment process for new fund acquisitions



This year’s report represents Crown’s second year of including recommended disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Real Estate sub-sector. It is the firm’s first year working towards alignment with the recommended disclosures from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, acknowledging the importance of climate change and decarbonization for the real estate industry.

About Crown

Crown is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm focused on value-add opportunities across Canada, with approximately $3B of real assets under management. Founded in 2001, Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for tenants.



