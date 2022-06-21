Green Builder Media Announces the 2022 Sustainable Products of the Year

Lake City, Colo., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The clock is ticking … Each day seems to bring new warnings about the human acceleration of climate change,” says Matt Power, Green Builder’s Editor-in-Chief. “We have less time than we thought to clean things up before environmental damage becomes irreversible.”

In response to this dire reality, Green Builder collects and vets 50 of the most sustainable products each year to help builders and home buyers make the best product choices for their homes. “Formerly called “The Hot 50,” this list of prominent, enviro-friendly products has a new handle: “Sustainable Products of the Year” Power explains. “This change is intended to help the 50 annual recipients spread the word of their innovations to the wider world.”

Of the 50 products selected this year, 12 were singled out for a second level of recognition: The Decarbonization Dozen. “These products go above and beyond to move the needle on CO2 reduction,” notes Power.

Here’s a sampling of the products that took home awards this year—products that belong in all high-performance homes. You can download Green Builder’s March/April issue to see the complete list of winners:

GAF Energy Timberline Solar Energy Shingle: This solar energy shingle product integrates solar tech into existing roofing processes and materials.

JinkoSolar Eagle RS Residential Energy Storage System: A fully integrated, DC-coupled residential battery energy storage system is an all-in-one option for proper energy management.

Modern Mill ACRE Sheets: These panels, trim, decking, and siding come from discarded rice hulls instead of trees.

Navien PeakFlow A Scale Prevention System: This chemical-free system transforms potential hard scale buildup into soft scale aragonite and vaterite that can easily be rinsed out with water flow.

Rheem Prestige Series Variable Speed Heat Pump: A heat pump that provides cooling efficiencies up to 54% higher and heating efficiencies up to 34 percent high than typical heat pump designs.

Schneider Electric Square D Energy Center: An all-in-one home energy system that allows homeowners to monitor and custom-control energy use across a home’s entire ecosystem with one app.

Read about the six products highlighted in this release here. Or download the issue to read the full report.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living.













