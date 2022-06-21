Solésence Beauty Science Receives Korean Patent for High-Transparency Zinc Oxide

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skin care and makeup brands, today announced that it received in late May a certificate of patent in Korea for a new generation of high-transparency zinc oxide mineral sunscreen with enhanced UV blocking performance. The patent has been granted to Nanophase Technologies, of which Solésence is a wholly owned subsidiary.



The novel ingredient technology, which is already available as a non-nano ingredient exclusively in Solésence Beauty Science white label and custom-developed formulas as Kleair™, is a groundbreaking technology that optimizes high-purity zinc oxide to deliver novel skin health benefits across the full range of skin tones. The patent (No. 10-2391600 granted April 25, 2022), titled “Zinc Oxide Particles, Photostable UV Filters, and Methods of use Thereof” claims Kleair™ as a new material for protecting skin, including from light; preventing or reducing lines and wrinkles; preventing loss of elasticity; preventing skin thinning; and protecting antioxidants in the skin. The patent grant covers the ingredient’s use in a variety of product formats, including but not limited to foam, cream, lotion, spray, gel, stick, and powder. Other worldwide patent applications are pending.

“The Kleair™ technology platform is another milestone for our company. Our Original Active Stress Defense™ served as the foundation for launching Solésence — it enabled us to create exceptionally transparent mineral skin care products that provided best-in-class UV protection while also quenching damaging, pollution-induced free radicals,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “Our focus on executing our mission — which is to enhance lives through healthy skin — is inherent in our technology development and innovation efforts, and ultimately led to the creation of Kleair™.”

“Zinc oxide is the only globally approved, broad-spectrum sunscreen active — and Kleair™ reinvents zinc oxide, optimizing it to improve its efficacy and aesthetics while retaining the purity to meet global requirements,” commented Dr. Harry Sarkas, Chief Scientific Officer. “The implications of this from a global health perspective are enormous, not only because we can achieve best-in-class UV performance and unparalleled suppression of free radical expression, but our biggest win of all is extremely high transparency, which should even further improve and expand consumer enthusiasm over mineral-based sunscreens. With this innovation, we are one step closer to skin health for all.”

Cureton continued: “Now with Kleair™ technology, and others that we will soon announce, we are poised to continue to succeed in our commitment to lead the next chapter of inclusive skin care and makeup products with our brand and retail partners. We are excited that our global application for Kleair™ received a first issuance in Korea — and that we received it during Skin Cancer Awareness Month is incredible.”

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

