Sandline Global Announces New RelativityOne Offering in the U.S., Improving E-Discovery Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandline Global, an e-discovery provider with service centers in the U.S., Germany, Dubai, Taiwan and Pakistan, today announced it is expanding the firm's global e-discovery offering with the addition of Relativity's cloud-based e-discovery solution, RelativityOne in the U.S..

"RelativityOne is an ideal complement to our long-standing and successful partnership with the wonderful team at Relativity," said Jon Canty, CEO of Sandline Global. "The modern era of e-discovery requires near seamless integration with cloud systems, be it Microsoft 365 or other Azure-based systems."

"Clients need flexibility in deploying our services and expanding into new geographies. RelativityOne provides such leading end-to-end e-discovery and cloud integration, as well as the flexibility for Sandline to integrate the creativity and agility that truly make us special," added Brandon Mack, SVP of Analytics and Global Advisor at Sandline Global.

"Sandline's transition to cloud in the U.S. illustrates how the changing size and shape of data is influencing how firms conduct e-discovery moving forward and where the industry is heading," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "We're excited to see Sandline leverage the many features and opportunities that RelativityOne has to offer and the impact it will have for their customers."

With the secure and powerful RelativityOne product, Sandline Global will be able to further leverage its e-discovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its clients. RelativityOne holds ISO 27001, SOC-2 Type II, HIPAA, and FedRAMP certifications, and is secure from the ground up with proactive threat intelligence and 24/7 monitoring.

Additionally, moving to the cloud gives Sandline the added scalability needed in today's data-centric society and allows them to build expertise and IP on top of one connected, global solution. RelativityOne also gives Sandline users the flexibility to pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suits their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model —and solve data challenges outside of e-discovery.

About Sandline Global

Sandline Global is a legal services and technology firm specializing in document management consulting and complex eDiscovery engagements. With our global network of offices and data centers in Frankfurt, Washington D.C., New York, Taipei, Dubai and Karachi, we design iManage and Litera deployments in law firms and in legal departments and specialize in building custom-fit enterprise eDiscovery programs.

In perfect symbiosis with our document management consulting, our Digital Forensics experts develop specialized collections workflows and manage high-profile and sensitive investigations in conjunction with our Analytics Consulting team.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit https://www.relativity.com for more information.

