FMC GlobalSat Acquires 100% of Santander Teleport in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMC GlobalSat ("FMC"), a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless connectivity solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of Santander Teleport "ST" from Erzia Group.

Founded as a joint venture of ERZIA and MTN Satellite Communications (now the Anuvu maritime division), ST has been ranked by the World Teleport Association (WTA) as one of the top 10 Teleport Operators in the world since inception 10 years ago, and in 2019 it was awarded the internationally prestigious "Independent Teleport of the Year" title.

Domiciled in Spain, ST boasts nearly 30 antennas ranging from 3 to 15 meters enabling Ku, Ka, X and C band reception and transmission within its expansive 100,000 square feet premises, including a Tier 3 (soon to be Tier 4 in Q3 2022) facility with data centers hosting capabilities with hundreds of sqm2 of rack space and with multiple fiber lines of 100GB.

FMC, with Santander Teleport's best-in-class infrastructure and facilities, including both ISO9001 and ISO27001 certifications, is well-equipped to actively provide Data Center hosting and telecommunication services to prime operators while addressing the significant growth in global data consumption and expand network convergence over 5G wireless, terrestrial fiber and GEO, MEO, LEO (Low Earth Orbit) broadband satellite networks.

This acquisition solidifies FMC's vision of implementing telecommunication hubs, data centers and hosting services and achieving network convergence between Satellite and terrestrial networks, while increasing its presence in Europe, Africa and Middle East.

Emmanuel Cotrel, Chief Executive Officer of FMC, commented: "We are proud to welcome Santander Teleport, and its talented employees, within the FMC organization. We are optimistic about the opportunity to accelerate Santander Teleport's growth, and its capability to innovate and remain at the forefront of delivering excellent service to our discerning customers, particularly in light of the LEO satellite deployment and associated growing demand for data center hosting services".

About FMC GlobalSat

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - USA, FMC GlobalSat is a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to businesses that require reliable, secure, and cost-effective Broadband and M2M connectivity solutions.

FMC GlobalSat has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that incorporates 5G wireless solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks and high-throughput satellite (HTS) communications. Our networks incorporate Tier 1 carriers, and satellite infrastructure that includes dozens of satellites, teleports and a 24/7 enterprise-grade global technical support organization which enable us to provide SD-Wan, direct VPN, MPLS, SCPC and other network tunnels while optimizing data traffic routes. For more information about FMC GlobalSat, please visit www.FMCGlobalSat.com.

About ERZIA Group

ERZIA was founded nearly 20 years ago engineering and building an array of unique RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as sub-system integrated assemblies. Focused on high reliability and state-of-the-art performance, ERZIA expanded over the years to become one of the world's leading suppliers in the space, electronic warfare, and telecommunications segments. ERZIA founded the Santander Teleport in 2010 and started providing satellite communications to vessels sailing around the world through ERZIA Maritime in 2012. Today, the ERZIA Group serves renowned customers around the world through its different divisions, and more recently ERZIA Maritime has been rebranded as VIDA by ERZIA. For more information about ERZIA, please visit www.erzia.com

