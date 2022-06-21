Instawork Offers Atlanta Workers Higher Wages Amid Pressures of Inflation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the Atlanta area looking to earn higher wages during a time when inflation is stressing household budgets.

In Atlanta, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $17.63, more than double the state's minimum wage of $7.25. This year, Atlanta was ranked the fourth worst city in the United States to live in while earning minimum wage.

More than 100,000 people in Atlanta have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff 200 business locations across the area. Common roles in Atlanta include general labor, warehouse, event servers, bartenders, retail, and custodial shifts.

"While inflation is at a record high, the ability to easily make more money with Instawork is helping hourly workers combat rising costs of their household items and gas," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Picking up just a few shifts can help offset the increased costs and help workers in Atlanta achieve financial stability while also achieving work flexibility."

Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals.

build schedules around personal lives and income goals. Financial stability: view shift earnings before working.

view shift earnings before working. Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want

work as little or as much as you want Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day.

ability to get paid the same day. Unique and exciting work opportunities.

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. These businesses are consistently matched with high-quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to qualified workers in their community.

to qualified workers in their community. Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing.

with quality and reliable staffing. Increased customer loyalty due happier staff and better experiences.

due happier staff and better experiences. Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities.

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named one of Built In's 2022 Best Midsize Companies to work for in the Bay Area, a 2022 Top Workplace, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 U.S. markets. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

