Centennial Resource Development and Colgate Energy to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

DENVER and MIDLAND, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC (“Colgate” and, together with Centennial, the “Companies”) today announced that Sean Smith, CEO of Centennial, and Will Hickey and James Walter, Co-CEOs of Colgate, are scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York City, New York on June 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.



About the Companies

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. Centennial’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about Centennial, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Colgate is a privately held, independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas assets in the Delaware Basin, with operations principally focused in Reeves County, Ward County, and Eddy County. For additional information about Colgate, please visit www.colgateenergy.com.

