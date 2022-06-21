Promise Selects Paya as Payments Partner

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that it has been selected by Promise, a SaaS-based government payments company, as an integrated payments partner.



Based in Oakland, CA, Promise works with utilities and government agencies around the country, enabling them to provide payment flexibility in underserved areas and for citizens who are in debt or unable to pay their bills in full, as well as facilitate access to aid programs. The partnership with Paya will continue to expand Promise’s capabilities and reach across many government agencies and utilities.

Paya is a national leader in the government and municipal payments space. As of year-end 2021, Paya serves over 2,000 government agencies and municipalities in 24 states, processing over 8 million payments per year, and delivering over $1 billion in revenue to its government and municipal clients.

“We are very pleased to be working with Paya,” said Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, co-founder and CEO of Promise. “By partnering with an integrated payments provider with deep experience in the government space, we are able to deliver incredible value to the people who really need it. Making it easier to pay government debt is foundational to our mission, and Paya’s government payment technologies and comprehensive support services will both enhance our customer experiences and enable us to better serve our mission.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Promise as a payments partner,” said Michele Shepard, Paya’s chief commercial officer. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen citizens across the country experiencing increased difficulty making payments, which in turn strains the municipalities that serve them. As a leader in government payment solutions, Paya is well-equipped to work with Promise as they focus on the unique needs of this market segment, and as a partner, we are pleased to play a role in helping this population get the assistance and flexibility they need.”

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high-growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, manufacturing, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Mt. Vernon, OH, and Dallas, TX. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com . Follow us on Twitter (PayaHQ) and LinkedIn (Paya).

About Promise

Promise Network Inc. (“Promise”) is a technology company that modernizes and humanizes public services payments. Each year, millions of individuals face significant consequences for the failure to pay public services debt, including utilities, taxes, fees, parking citations, etc. Inevitably, non-payment leads to economic consequences that most significantly affect lower income households. Promise developed the PromisePay Platform to offer affordable solutions that help utilities and government agencies better serve all members of their communities all while collecting more revenue.

