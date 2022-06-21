8th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece Concluded With Great Success

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit took place in Athens, on June 6th 2022, and it was a Posidonia Conference Program Event.
The tile of this forum was “Greek Shipping at the Forefront of Global Trade – Driving the Industry Forward – Prospects in a Changing World”.
The event featured maritime industry leaders and magnates who shared their insight on the current challenges, opportunities and future of the shipping industry.
Senior executives from private and publicly listed companies joined the panels, including:
- Mr. Georgios Plevrakis, Vice President, Global Sustainability – ABS
- Mr. Sveinung Stoehle, Deputy CEO – Angelicoussis Shipping Group
- Mr. Channing Wang, Regional Manager – Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Europe) GmbH
- Mr. John Kokarakis, Technology and Business Development Director
- South East Europe, Black Sea & Adriatic (SEEBA) Zone – Bureau Veritas
- Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman – Capital Maritime
- Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO – Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP)
- Mr. Mark O’Neil, President – Columbia Shipmanagement; President - HELMEPA
- Mr. George Pateras, Deputy Chairman – Contships Management; President – Hellenic Chamber of Shipping
- Dr. John Coustas, CEO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)
- Mr. Roberto Coustas, CEO – DeepSea Technologies
- Ms. Semiramis Palios, CEO – Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX); President – HELMEPA
- Mr. Christos Tsakonas, Head of Global Shipping – DNB
- Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO – DNV Maritime
- Mr. Alex Hadjipateras, Executive VP of Business Development – Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)
- Mr. George Procopiou, Founder – Dynacom Tankers Management / Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) / Sea Traders
- Mr. Konstantinos Stampedakis, Co-Founder & CEO – ERMA FIRST / METIS Cyberspace Technology
- Mr. Aristides Pittas, CEO – Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) & Eurodry
- Mrs. Sofia Kalomenides, Partner, Central & Southeast Europe Accounts, Business Development Leader & Capital Markets Leader – EY
- Mr. Dimitri Fafalios, Director – Fafalios Shipping; Chairman – INTERCARGO, BoD Member –UGS
- Mr. Paolo Enoizi, CEO – GasLog & GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP)
- Mr. John Dragnis, CEO – Goldenport Holdings
- Mr. Antonis Malaxianakis, CEO – Harbor Lab
- Ms. Vanessa Tzoannos, Of Counsel – Hill Dickinson
- Ms. Suzanna Laskaridis, Managing Director – Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd
- Mr. Panagiotis Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director – Lloyds Register
- Mr. Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman – Navios Group (NYSE: NMM)
- Mr. George Karageorgiou, CEO – Olympic Shipping & Management
- Mr. Frangiskos Kanellakis, Director – Pantheon Tankers
- Ms. Ismini Panagiotides, CEO – Pavimar
- Ms. Ioanna Procopiou, CEO – Prominence Maritime
- Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)
- Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP)
- Mr. Petros Pappas, CEO – Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)
- Mrs. Dora Mace-Kokota, Partner – Stephenson Harwood
- Mr. Andrew Scorer, Freight Analytics Lead – S&P Global Commodity Insights
- Mr. George Economou, Founder – TMS Group
- Mr. Ioannis Martinos, CEO – The Signal Group
- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, CEO – Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP); Chairman –INTERTANKO 2014-2018
- Ms. Alexia Hatzimichali, Partner & Head of the Athens Office – Watson Farley Williams
