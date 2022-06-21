Eagle Production Co Launches Event Rental Services

Brick Township, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brick Township, New Jersey -

Eagle Production Co., an event services company in Lakewood, NJ, is happy to announce that they now offer event equipment rentals. The company provides full-scale event services for world-class events and they have a huge inventory of sound, audiovisual, lighting, power, video, networking, and other equipment for events. They have also added an e-commerce feature on their website that allows client to request for a rental quote. Those interested can simply add items to cart and submit, and then Eagle Production Co. will follow up with a quote. You can see their products in action on their Instagram page, which has footage from all types of events.

They offer world-class equipment from various leading brands like Sony, Edison, Chauvet, L-Acoustic, Canon, and Panasonic. They offer a wide range of equipment for events, from LED walls to video cameras. This includes speakers, projectors, spotlights, microphones, power cables, laptops, trusses, and more. They’ve been piloting it for a few months but they are now ready to serve it to the greater market. They’ve had several orders so far and are getting good feedback.

Shaya Adler, President of Eagle Production Co., says, “We know how to win with events. And we know how to do it consistently. Equipment plays a key role. We excel at event rentals and taking on the full workload and delivering the final product. We don’t let you get bogged down in the muck. We help you rise and soar above. We bring together the best team with the best technology. But the real secret is that we value every client like we did in the beginning, providing custom solutions and the personalized service our customers grew to love. If you have any questions about our services, check out the rental FAQs page of our website.”

To make it easier for clients to find the equipment they would like to rent, the rentals page is divided into several categories: audio, video, LED/projection, lighting, rigging, and power. Available audio equipment are subdivided into: amplifiers, accessories and stands, communication equipment, microphones, mixers and consoles, and speakers. Available video equipment are subdivided into: accessories, cables, camera bodies, lenses, camera lighting, image processing, and video monitors.

LED/projection equipment is subdivided into: LED video walls, projectors and screens, and video wall accessories. Lighting equipment are categorized as: accessories; follow spot, Leko, mixers and consoles, moving lights, pinspots, string lights, unique features and FX, uplights, wash/ blinders, and wireless, DMX/network and data. Rigging equipment are categorized as: rigging accessories, clamps and brackets, lifts, motors, pipe and base, slings and shackles, truss, and truss accessories. Power and cable equipment are subdivided into: accessories, cables, and power.

A client will know that an inquiry or quote has been confirmed through an email that is sent to the client within 48 business hours. In the event that the requested product is not available, they will recommend a comparable model. They can deliver anywhere on the East Coast, depending on the size of the order. Delivery fees are based on the rental size vehicle and mileage. They also pick up equipment after the rental period is over.

Founded in 2009, Eagle Production Co. provides full-scale event services, such as: A/V, sound, lighting, decor, design, staging, power/electrical setup, marketing, video, staffing, streaming, and more. They now also offer event equipment rentals that correspond with most of their services. They do larger-scale events throughout the United States and smaller events in the tri-state area. They are capable of working with practically any industry, including software, healthcare, and others. They are available for dinners/galas/banquets, conferences, trade shows, product launches, concerts, corporate retreats, sporting events, fundraisers, outdoor events, political events, and more. They serve as a “one-stop-shop” for all the planning and execution needs of any event.

Those who would like to know about the event rentals provided can check out the Eagle Production Co. website, or contact them via phone.

