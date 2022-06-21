Redwood Living, Inc. Announces Second Copley Apartment Neighborhood

Independence, Ohio, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative developer and owner of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc, announces the construction of Redwood Copley Heritage Woods Drive. Upon completion during the summer of 2022, this will be the company’s second neighborhood in the Copley, Ohio area.

“The success of our first Copley neighborhood has confirmed demand for a simplified and relaxed lifestyle without the stresses of homeownership,” said Redwood President, Jill Silloway.

“Our residents can enjoy the advantages of living in a high-quality home for as long as they would like, and our homes provide the experience they seek—whether they are looking for a short- or long-term lease, need an apartment that is furnished or one that can accommodate multiple pets, we meet the varying needs of all our residents.”

Redwood Copley Heritage Woods Drive will offer residents five different floor plans that range in size from 1,294 - 1,381 square feet. Each of the 46 new apartment homes includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ample storage options as well as an attached two-car garage.

Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Bonus space that can be utilized based on lifestyle needs

Dedicated street address

Monthly rent at Redwood Copley Heritage Woods Drive starts at $1,799. While the neighborhood is still under construction, interested residents can schedule a guided video tour or an in-person tour at Redwood Copley, just minutes from the new neighborhood. Redwood is currently pre-leasing for Redwood Copley Heritage Woods Drive online.

Since 1991, Redwood has been reinventing the traditional apartment rental experience. Redwood owns and manages 14,000+ apartment homes in 133+ neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. New construction will begin in Nebraska this year, with more potential projects on the horizon in Missouri.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company already with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. The company will begin construction in Nebraska during 2022, with potential projects planned for markets in Missouri after that. Redwood believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response its neighborhoods provide. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

