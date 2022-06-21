TMCF-Novartis US Foundation HBCU Alliance Announce Faculty Grant Winners

Washington, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), in collaboration with the Novartis US Foundation, announced grant recipients from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) receiving faculty research grants totaling $250,000 across seven institutions.

The faculty research grant program builds off the Novartis Beacon of Hope pledge and is part of a larger mission to address health inequity and support the economic and educational positions of Black Americans and communities of color. Twenty-six HBCUs and Medical Schools are participating in this one-of-a-kind collaboration, which was introduced in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the inequities faced by Black Americans into sharp focus. Recent data shows that higher COVID-19 rates and deaths in predominantly Black counties are linked to social conditions and structural racism, not underlying health conditions.

“Novartis is deeply committed to addressing health disparities through programs such as Beacon of Hope. We are excited to see how these talented researchers will add to our understanding of both the problem and how we as a society can implement solutions”, said Marion Brooks, Vice-President, Head of US D&I at Novartis.

The committee selected the following institutions and their research proposals:

Topic School Improving Health and Reducing Obesity (HeRO) in Minority Women Alabama A&M University Understanding COVID Vaccine Resistance from the Lived Experience



of African Americans in Fragile Communities Delaware State University A Pilot Study: Exploring the Intersectionality of Trauma, Sleep, and Health in



a Vulnerable Population Impacted by Health Disparities Delaware State University Building Capacity by Exploring Strategies for Black BSN Nursing Students to



Achieve NCLEX-RN Success during the COVID-19 Pandemic Florida A&M University Diabetes Care at the Intersection of Race, Ethnicity and Geographic



continuum during COVID-19: Experiences of Older People of Color Hampton University Disparities in the utilization of telehealth obstetric and gynecologic services



during COVID-19 among African American women Morgan State University A Phenomenological Inquiry: Improving Psychological Adjustment in African



American communities Tennessee State University Mitigating Effects of Racial Stress and Gendered Racism for US Black



Women Tennessee State University Hip Hop Asthma Education Disease Management Video to Improve



Knowledge and Attitudes of African American Children Tennessee State University The Role of G protein-coupled Estrogen Receptor (GPER) in African



American (AA) vs European American (EA) male gastric adenocarcinoma Tuskegee University

The faculty research grant program offers up to 10 grants of $25,000 each year to select HBCU faculty, totaling 100 grants over 10 years, and an investment of $2.25 million, focusing on actionable solutions to health equity issues that disproportionately affect communities of color.

“Our collaboration with the Novartis US Foundation provides much needed support for Black researchers. It is critical that they remain at the forefront of health issues that uniquely impact the Black community,” said TMCF President and CEO, Dr. Harry L. Williams.

For more information about the TMCF-Novartis US Foundation HBCU Alliance, please visit www.tmcf.org.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

