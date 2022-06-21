Update: Caliber reaches landmark 1,500 centers

Lewisville, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEWISVILLE, TEXAS (June 21, 2022) – On June 20, Caliber Collision opened a new center at 1233 East Butler Road in Greenville, South Carolina, marking 1,500 centers nationwide. With more than 24,000 teammates across the country, the Caliber family of brands – including Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass alongside Caliber Collision – is one of the nation's largest automotive service providers.

“This would not be possible without the commitment of every Caliber teammate to deliver our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® to our customers and the communities that we proudly serve,” said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. “We are also grateful to our valued clients and vendor partners for their support of Caliber’s purpose. Our partnerships have been, and will continue to be, instrumental to Caliber’s growth journey.”

As Caliber continues to expand its footprint in the automotive services industry, it creates even more opportunities for teammates to reach their full potential across all lines of business. “Caliber’s unique culture is driven by our teammates, and our growth allows us to invest back into the organization and to the success of our Caliber family,” said Sanders.

Caliber also invests in the communities it serves through its Restoring You™ program. Restoring You™ initiatives include local food bank support through an annual Food Drive and the gift of reliable transportation for active-duty and transitioning military service members, veterans, first responders and others in need – in partnership with the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides® program.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1,500 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra-Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 24,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

