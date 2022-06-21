Patti Brennan Ranks # 22 in Barron’s Top 100 Women Advisors in the Nation

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial, Inc., a financial planning and wealth management firm that oversees over $1.5 billion of assets under management, today announced that Patti Brennan, CEO, has moved up the ranks from #23 last year to the #22 spot this year in Barron’s Top 100 Women’s Advisors in the Nation. America’s top female advisors, as identified by Barron’s, was published on Monday, June 20, 2022. The ranking reflects assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, the revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisor’s practices. Brennan has consistently remained on this exclusive list, including being ranked earlier this year as the #7 Advisor in Pennsylvania (Male and Female), as well as being inducted into the Barron’s Hall of Fame in the Fall of 2019, a distinction held only by a handful of advisors in America.



The annual ranking is assembled from extensive research examining assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance is a case by case basis; however, evaluations include examination of regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves.

“Our country is experiencing unprecedented inflation and rising interest rates. Now, more than ever, the implementation of key strategies as proactive measures on behalf of our clients, do make a difference! I am grateful to Barron’s for continuing to support the efforts of financial advisors nationally, through their conferences, summits, podcasts and publications. They are working to provide best practices and relay relevant and timely information. I also cannot say enough about the members of my team who are working tirelessly through these volatile market conditions to make sure our clients are taken care of and their legacies are preserved,” said Brennan.

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Thru Cancer. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council and SEEDCO. As the President and CEO of Key Financial for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the little details on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided standing room only audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team also produce The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener's net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions.

With assets under management of over $1.5 Billion, Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm's planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610) 429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

The Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100 and the Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 1200 are select groups of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation, certification, or license should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if KFI is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers. Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, KFI did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of KFI by any of its clients.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33464688-2f45-4085-aba5-7fe27accbd9d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8408b6a-f8e5-4673-b672-32d51c021f9b