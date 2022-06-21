Acetylated Monoglycerides Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 415.8 Mn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acetylated monoglycerides market is valued at around US$ 280.6 Mn and is projected to register 4% value CAGR to reach US$ 415.8 Mn by the end of 2032.



Food additives keep food fresh or enhance its color, flavor, or texture. They also improve taste, prevent lumping, increase sweetness, enhance flavors/appearances, add nutritional value, texture, safety, and extend the shelf life of food.

These additives are safe in food formulations due to their rigorous safety testing and laws on their controlled usage. Flavors and essences, coloring agents, preservatives, emulsifiers, texturing agents, and sweeteners are some of the widely consumed products. They are mostly used in dairy & frozen food products, bakery & confectionery, beverages, and other processed foods.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26602

Over the past couple of years, the consumption rate of bakery products has been surging, both, in terms of value and volume sales. This rising demand is making consumers seek high-quality products, to which, manufacturers give the utmost priority. To cater to consumers’ evolving needs, manufacturers are now considering several specialty food ingredients such as emulsifiers in the production of bakery products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe is the largest regional market for acetylated monoglycerides in terms of volume consumption and holds more than 30% market share at present.

South Asia & Pacific and East Asia are showing high potential growth for acetylated monoglycerides owing to increasing utilization of emulsifiers in various applications such as dairy & desserts, confectionery, bakery, pharmaceuticals, and others.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to exhibit significant growth opportunities and register a value CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

In the Latin American region, Brazil is set to register significant growth and is currently valued at US$ 10.2 Mn.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply and value chain of food products, causing slow growth for additives market. However, the food additives market is showing significant recovery as consumers are willing to invest intensively in convenience food items due to their hectic lifestyles.





Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/26602

“There is increased demand for emulsifiers in the food industry, which is fuelled by the requirement for taste and texture enhancers in convenience and packaged food products. Emulsifiers such as acetylated monoglycerides can help stabilize and extend the shelf life of food products,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers that are involved in the production of acetylated monoglycerides are focused on expanding their business by entering into strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, and investing in companies across regions to become a global integrated solution leaders that serve consumer-focused end markets.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/26602

Market players are also striving to build efficient distribution networks by partnering with local distributors across countries.

In 2021, BASF SE established a strategic partnership with Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd. to strengthen its technological innovation. The main focus of the partnership is to accelerate product development through innovation and also contribute to the sustainable growth of the company in China.

Zhengzhou Yizeli Industrial Co., Ltd. Is focusing on building an efficient distribution network in Southeast Asia and Oceania, and has partnered with local distributors and bread, cake, and vegetable fat manufacturers in Vietnam, Thailand, and Australia.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26602

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global acetylated monoglycerides market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on form (liquid and powder & beads) and application (food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others), across six major regions of the world.

Trending Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353