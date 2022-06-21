Parkit Enterprise Announces AGSM Results

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. (“Parkit” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PKT), is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated May 16, 2022, setting the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six, the election of the Board of Directors, the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Corporation, and the approval of the amended stock option plan of the Corporation, were approved by the shareholders of Parkit at Parkit's annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on June 21, 2022.



The current directors of Parkit, as elected at the Meeting, are Brad Dunkley, David Delaney, Iqbal Khan, Steven Scott, Avi Geller, ‎and Blair Tamblyn. Parkit would like to thank Julie Neault for her contributions and dedication to Parkit and wish her all the best in her new endeavour.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the circular, which was filed on SEDAR on May 24, 2022.

