Lithium Americas Announces 2022 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”).
A requisite majority of shareholders, casting votes in person or by proxy, approved the following items of business at the Meeting:
- setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;
- electing each of the nine incumbent directors nominated by management;
- re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company’s auditor; and
- approving a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.
Votes were cast on the matters noted above as follows:
Election of Board of Directors
|Number of Directors
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Setting the number of directors at nine
|42,054,406 (98.86%)
|483,077 (1.14%)
|Director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|George Ireland
|41,671,914 (97.97%)
|865,570 (2.03%)
|Fabiana Chubbs
|41,461,079 (97.47%)
|1,076,405 (2.53%)
|Kelvin Dushnisky
|41,135,680 (96.70%)
|1,401,805 (3.30%)
|Jonathan Evans
|41,957,067 (98.64%)
|580,417 (1.36%)
|Dr. Yuan Gao
|37,881,520 (89.05%)
|4,655,965 (10.95%)
|John Kanellitsas
|41,088,159 (96.59%)
|1,449,326 (3.41%)
|Jinhee Magie
|41,332,972 (97.17%)
|1,204,512 (2.83%)
|Franco Mignacco
|41,238,860 (96.95%)
|1,298,625 (3.05%)
|Xiaoshen Wang
|37,188,584 (87.43%)
|5,348,901 (12.57%)
Appointment of the Auditors
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Appointing PwC as the auditors
|72,728,305 (99.24%)
|558,305 (0.76%)
Advisory Vote
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|40,915,602 (96.19%)
|1,621,882 (3.81%)
Further details concerning voting results are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
