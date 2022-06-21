Lithium Americas Announces 2022 AGM Results

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

A requisite majority of shareholders, casting votes in person or by proxy, approved the following items of business at the Meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;
  • electing each of the nine incumbent directors nominated by management;
  • re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company’s auditor; and
  • approving a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

Votes were cast on the matters noted above as follows:

Election of Board of Directors

Number of DirectorsVotes ForVotes Against
Setting the number of directors at nine42,054,406 (98.86%)483,077 (1.14%)
DirectorVotes ForVotes Withheld
George Ireland41,671,914 (97.97%)865,570 (2.03%)
Fabiana Chubbs41,461,079 (97.47%)1,076,405 (2.53%)
Kelvin Dushnisky41,135,680 (96.70%)1,401,805 (3.30%)
Jonathan Evans41,957,067 (98.64%)580,417 (1.36%)
Dr. Yuan Gao37,881,520 (89.05%)4,655,965 (10.95%)
John Kanellitsas41,088,159 (96.59%)1,449,326 (3.41%)
Jinhee Magie41,332,972 (97.17%)1,204,512 (2.83%)
Franco Mignacco41,238,860 (96.95%)1,298,625 (3.05%)
Xiaoshen Wang37,188,584 (87.43%)5,348,901 (12.57%)

Appointment of the Auditors

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Withheld
Appointing PwC as the auditors72,728,305 (99.24%)558,305 (0.76%)

Advisory Vote

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation40,915,602 (96.19%)1,621,882 (3.81%)

Further details concerning voting results are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas Corp. is focused on developing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Lithium Americas is a Canadian-based company listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LAC) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LAC).

