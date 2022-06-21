Australian Pet Ownership Reaches All Time High, Say Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, an increasing number of Australian families, couples and individuals have welcomed pets into their households for a variety of reasons. In fact, according to the leading provider of dog beds Australia-wide, Aussie Pet Doors, Australian pet ownership has reached record highs over the past two years. Aussie Pet Doors explains why owning a pet is so attractive to so many people.

More than two million Australian households have acquired a pet since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Aussie Pet Doors. According to recent surveys carried out by Animal Medicines Australia, nearly 70 percent of all Aussie households own a pet; of that 70 percent, 50 percent own a dog. These numbers represent record-breaking levels of pet ownership across the country - but pet experts aren't surprised.

Throughout Australia during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, households experienced extensive lockdowns and isolated periods. Restrictions were in place, keeping people from meeting their friends and family, going out for drinks and meals, and in some cases, even staying out past a certain time of night. One small freedom that remained intact throughout the pandemic, however, was the ability to leave the home to exercise outdoors. This prompted many Australians to adopt or buy pets - especially dogs - who could accompany them while exercising outside.

Pet ownership also curbed the loneliness and isolation of extreme lockdowns and provided many households with the opportunity to pour their energy into training and taking care of the pet. Aussie Pet Doors reports that during this time, sales in dog beds, outdoor pet equipment, toys and more were through the roof as owners bought up all the necessary supplies.

Experts say that the loving nature of pets was a very welcome ray of light during tough lockdowns and many pet owners report that their new companions made it easier for them to make it through each day. To shop dog beds - large and small - plus a range of other pet accessories, visit Aussie Pet Doors today.

