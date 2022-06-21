Parker Seminars Celebrates Successful Orlando “Iron Sharpens Iron” Event and Prepares for Upcoming 2022 Seminars

Dallas, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 10-12, 2022, Parker Seminars hosted its annual live Orlando, Florida, event at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. Attendees were able to learn from and network with popular speakers and top professionals in the industry.

Keynote speakers included Dr. William E. Morgan, Heather Berlin, Daymond John, and Max Lugavere, as well as 25 other healthcare speakers. Parker Seminars also hosted a dynamic expo featuring popular industry vendors with the latest chiropractic products and technologies. This multi-day event even showcased unique parties such as the Expo Extravaganza and the Party in the Atrium.

Located near Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and many other Florida tourist destinations, this seminar served as the destination for a great summer getaway for families. Overall, Parker Seminars Orlando provided a unique experience of inspiration, learning, and networking for those in the chiropractic profession.

Upcoming Parker Seminars Events

Coming up, Parker Seminars will be hosting NeuroCon 2022 at the Westin Irving Convention Center, from July 29-30, in Las Colinas, Texas. This event is designed for attendees to earn CE hours, network, and learn from worldwide leaders on disorders of the nervous system. World-renowned speakers like Kimberly Noble, Tali Sharot, Octavio Choi, and Max Lugavere will be on the main stage throughout the event. Register today and reserve your spot for this popular local experience.

Also in 2022 will be Parker Seminars’ Dallas “Invictus” event, taking place September 30-October 2. More details will be available online soon!

All Parker Seminars events gather the biggest names in chiropractic to help provide tips and training on technique, patient communication, philosophy, health and wellness, and even personal development. For additional information about upcoming events, go to parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

