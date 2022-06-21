Northview Fund Announces Results of Voting for Trustees at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: NHF.UN) today announced the results of voting for trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 2, 2022 was elected as a trustee of the Fund at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were as follows.

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Daniel Drimmer 23,940,139 99.955% 10,678 0.045% Rob Kumer 23,760,300 99.205% 190,517 0.795% Harry Rosenbaum 23,764,260 99.221% 186,557 0.779% Kelly Smith 23,892,782 99.758% 58,035 0.242% Lawrence D. Wilder 23,443,392 97.881% 507,425 2.119%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Fund’s report of voting results, which is available under the Fund’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NORTHVIEW FUND

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

