Epiq Wins Court Reporting Service Provider of the Year Award

SYDNEY, Australia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a technology-enabled services leader to global corporate legal departments and law firms, is pleased to announce that its Australian team are the recipient of the Australasian Lawyer’s Service Provider 2022 award in the category of Litigation and Support and Consulting – Court Reporting.



Epiq has operated in Australia for over 60 years and has ISO 9001-2015 (Quality Management Systems) accreditation for its court reporting operations. The company holds numerous contracts with Commonwealth and State agencies and provides recording, transcription, real-time court reporting, and consultancy services for law firms and corporates. Its eHearings team are the most experienced in the region and regularly provide eHearing and remote hearing services in Australian court hearings and arbitrations.

“Given our longstanding history in Australia, we are very happy that the high quality and dependability of our court reporting services are being recognised through this award”, said Charlotte Pache, Senior Vice President, Court Reporting at Epiq. “It’s a testament to the trust our clients place in us to deliver court reporting, eHearing, and transcription services”.

This year’s awards focused on the shifting business paradigms that have taken place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new reality in Australia’s business environment is the need to conduct legal work both in-person and virtually while keeping critical legal records secure. Epiq merited this award because of its comprehensive range of services for every phase in the lifecycle of arbitration, litigation, regulatory investigation, or enquiry – from the provision of real-time court reporting to the electronic presentation of evidence. Epiq stands out as an award winner especially due to the way the team handle privacy and security in some of the most sensitive areas of government inquiry, as well as civil and criminal litigation.

