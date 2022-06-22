Crypto Exchange AQX Joins Klaytn's Governance Council

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. The project’s mainnet went live in June 2019 and has developed rapidly to become one of the most trustworthy brands in the industry.





Klaytn’s Governance Council is an alliance of multinational businesses and organizations, responsible for the platform’s governance, consensus node operation, and ecosystem growth. Its goal is to optimize Klaytn’s platform and drive ecosystem growth.

AQX will be in good company as the Council already includes prestigious brands across numerous industries. So far, over 40 enterprises, including LG Electronics, Union Bank of the Philippines, Celltrion, and Yeahmobi, have entered the Council. In addition, some of the largest crypto exchanges like Binance and Huobi are in its ranks.

After launching in early 2022, AQX has continuously introduced new services, including futures and derivatives trading. Spot trading will also be available later this year. People can look forward to using the AQX app to trade various cryptocurrencies soon. Furthermore, the platform provides users with a wallet function giving them an overview, spot, and futures options.

By joining Klaytn's Governance Council, AQX pledges its efforts to support Klaytn in the growth of its platform and ecosystem, and to drive global adoption. Being accepted as a member of the Klaytn Governance Council is also a testament to the project's reliability and long-term potential.

AQX’s co-founder, Yongjin Kim, spoke about the project’s participation in Klaytn’s Governance Council, saying, “AQX shares a mutual vision with Klaytn and we hope that this partnership will help foster a sustainable growth of the blockchain industry. We strongly believe that the cross-industry collaborations facilitated by the Council can help to create more meaningful use cases of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, thus bringing more people to the financial world of the future.”

“AQX is a fast growing trading platform that promises to unlock more options for traders in the Klaytn ecosystem. We’re excited to welcome them into the Governance Council, and look forward to their support to drive further growth and development on Klaytn,” said David Shin, Head of Global Adoption at Klaytn Foundation.

About AQX

AQX is a new cryptocurrency exchange with multiple trading options. Its acronym stands for "Access, Quality, and Xtraordinary,” the project’s primary goals. More precisely, AQX aims to provide 24/7 customer service, world-class security, and professional trading functionalities. All these services are possible thanks to the team’s long experience in the crypto and traditional finance industries.

AQX shares Klaytn’s mission of making blockchain technology and its services accesible to people around the world. To this end, the project provides a series of how-to guides and Medium articles, helping new and expert users understand crypto trading better.

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019, it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore.

These business expansion activities are supported by the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a Singapore-based non-profit organization established in August 2021.

