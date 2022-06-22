ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

22 June 2022

Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

The Board of ICG Enterprise Trust announces that Adiba Ighodaro and Janine Nicholls have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

Adiba Ighodaro and Janine Nicholls will join the Board on 1 July 2022.

Adiba Ighodaro

Adiba Ighodaro is a former Partner and founder member of international private equity firm Actis where she spent close to 30 years as both an investor and principal fundraiser. Prior to that she practised corporate and commercial law. Adiba is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd, where she is Chair of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Risk and Credit committees.

Janine Nicholls

Janine Nicholls has around 25 years’ experience in private equity investment and operations both as a General Partner and as a Limited Partner. Janine is currently Chief Operating Officer and Compliance Officer of Snowball, a multi-asset impact investor that was founded by five not for profit family offices; and a Non-Executive Director on the board of Calculus Venture Capital Trust, where she is Chair of the Audit Committee. Janine is a qualified chartered accountant.

Jane Tufnell, Chair of ICG Enterprise Trust, commented:

We are delighted to strengthen our Board with these appointments. Adiba and Janine each bring a depth and breadth of knowledge in global private and public markets which is well aligned to the corporate and investment strategy of ICG Enterprise Trust. We believe that their expertise will be a great support to the Board in its continued governance. I look forward to welcoming them both to the Board in July.

Notes to Editors:

Adiba Ighodaro

Committee Appointments

Adiba Ighodaro will become a member of the Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee from 1 July 2022.

Interests in Shares

As at the date of this announcement, Adiba Ighodaro and her connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.

Other Significant Appointments

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd, Independent Non-Executive Director

English National Opera, Board Trustee

Copia Global Inc, Non-Executive Director

Janine Nicholls

Committee Appointments

Janine Nicholls will become a member of the Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee from 1 July 2022.

Interests in Shares

As at the date of this announcement, Janine Nicholls and her connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.

Other Significant Appointments

Calculus Venture Capital Trust, Non-Executive Director