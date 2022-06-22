Annual Report and Notice of Meeting

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2022 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 28 February 2022, Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website http://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 21 July 2022.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619