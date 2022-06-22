Initiation of share buy-back for settlement of PRSU’s granted under Long Term Incentive Plan for employees

22 June, 2022 – PGS ASA (the «Company») has decided to initiate a share buy-back program to cover settlement of Performance based Restricted Stock Units (“PRSU’s”) granted under the Company’s 2019 Long Term Incentive Plan for employees.



The buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the authorization to purchase treasury shares provided to the Board of Directors by the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2022.

The program will commence on 22 June 2022 and continue until 24 June 2022. The shares purchased under this program will be used in connection with the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan for employees.

The share buy-back program will be for a maximum of 500,000 PGS shares and will comprise purchase of own shares for an aggregate amount of up to NOK 5,000,000. The number of shares purchased per day shall not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume for the 20 days preceding the day of the purchase. The Company has engaged Carnegie AS to carry out the share buy-back program on its behalf. The shares will be bought back in accordance with the requirements in Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and Regulation (EU) No 697/2014.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements in article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.