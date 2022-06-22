IQE plc: IQE announces multi-year strategic supply agreement with Lumentum

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

22 June 2022

IQE announces multi-year strategic supply agreement with Lumentum

Multi-year, high-volume supply agreement

Development and production of broad, industry-leading photonics products

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year agreement with Lumentum for the supply of epiwafers supporting 3D Sensing, LiDAR for automotive, and optical networking applications.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: LITE, “Lumentum”) a market-leading photonics solutions provider, has been a long-term partner of IQE. Effective immediately, the multi-year agreement is focused on high volume production of epiwafers which will be used across Lumentum’s portfolio of innovative laser products, in particular to enable LiDAR for autonomous vehicles, where IQE will be the epitaxy partner of choice for this technology. The strong partnership between IQE and Lumentum will also enable leadership across a wider range of cutting-edge technologies such as biometric security, data communications, and extended reality. There is also further provision for multi-year joint research and development initiatives.

Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, commented:

“Our partnership with Lumentum is in alignment with our strategy to strengthen our customer relationships and to enter into long-term agreements securing wafer supply. Lumentum and IQE are industry leaders in the 3D Sensing space, and this partnership is underpinned by IQE’s unrivalled technology portfolio. We look forward to our continued collaboration and expansion of our business relationship into new market segments.”

Alan Lowe, Chief Executive Officer of Lumentum, added:

“I am pleased to extend our fruitful partnership with IQE into the future. They supported our ramp to high volumes in the consumer space, where we have shipped more than 1 billion large scale VCSEL arrays. As we start to ramp high volumes of differentiated solutions into even more demanding applications in the coming years in the automotive, extended reality, and industrial spaces, I’m sure our partnership will continue to flourish.”

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 685 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.

ABOUT LUMENTUM

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

