Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 22 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 14 June 2022 until 21 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 547,035 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 67.03 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 14 Jun 2022 90,650 67.5238 6,121,032 15 Jun 2022 90,141 65.4745 5,901,937 16 Jun 2022 91,581 63.2189 5,789,650 17 Jun 2022 90,782 65.0628 5,906,531 20 Jun 2022 92,810 69.159 6,418,647 21 Jun 2022 91,071 71.7203 6,531,639 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 3,254,011 69.7090 226,833,780 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 3,801,046 69.3239 263,503,216

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 7,863,109 own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

