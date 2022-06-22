Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 22 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 14 June 2022 until 21 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 547,035 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 67.03 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
14 Jun 202290,65067.52386,121,032
15 Jun 202290,14165.47455,901,937
16 Jun 202291,58163.21895,789,650
17 Jun 202290,78265.06285,906,531
20 Jun 202292,81069.1596,418,647
21 Jun 202291,07171.72036,531,639
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		3,254,01169.7090226,833,780
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme3,801,04669.3239263,503,216







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 7,863,109 own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

