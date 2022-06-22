Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 22 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 14 June 2022 until 21 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 547,035 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 67.03 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|14 Jun 2022
|90,650
|67.5238
|6,121,032
|15 Jun 2022
|90,141
|65.4745
|5,901,937
|16 Jun 2022
|91,581
|63.2189
|5,789,650
|17 Jun 2022
|90,782
|65.0628
|5,906,531
|20 Jun 2022
|92,810
|69.159
|6,418,647
|21 Jun 2022
|91,071
|71.7203
|6,531,639
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|3,254,011
|69.7090
|226,833,780
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|3,801,046
|69.3239
|263,503,216
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 7,863,109 own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment