Proactive news headlines including White Rock Minerals, Arovella Therapeutics, Critical Resources and Alice Queen

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF)’s joint venture partner Thomson Resources has restated the Mt Carrington Project Strauss and Kylo deposits Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) to include zinc and copper, along with gold and silver. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) welcomes STADA Australia’s commercial launch of ZolpiMist™ (zolpidem tartrate), a product indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia in adults. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has completed seven more step-out holes at pegmatite zone 6 of the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada, unearthing a spodumene-bearing pegmatite intersection of 15 metres in width after hitting spodumene in 30 of 32 drill holes completed so far. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has received a surprise high-grade copper hit during diamond core drilling at Jehda-1 target, a key prospect within a larger scale dipole-dipole induced polarisation (DDIP) anomaly at the Horn Island Gold Project in Queensland’s Torres Strait. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has raised a total of $20.571 million through a share purchase plan (SPP) and placement to advance its namesake project in Western Australia. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) is looking to raise up to $20 million to help fund the next phase of development of its portfolio of advanced base metal assets in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province, incorporating an early production strategy. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is confident that its joint venture with Cuban Government mining company GeoMinera can develop a small but highly profitable open pit mine producing copper and zinc concentrates with silver credits at the Antonio polymetallic deposit in central Cuba. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) continues to progress activities, including drilling, at the Koongie Park Project along with metallurgical test-work at Onedin deposit supported by the completion of its recent share placement. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has hit upon “pervasive” high-value, high-grade rare earths in assays from recent drilling at Circle Valley. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has delivered a “breakthrough result” of 54 metres at 6.55 g/t gold, including 12 metres at 20.1 g/t, confirming the scale and potential of Gilbey’s North discovery within the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) continues to make headway on its coal bed methane (CBM) exploration and appraisal program underway at the wholly-owned Nomgon IX CBM Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in Mongolia. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N)’s flagship technology asset DPT ® has pinpointed drill targets for Yilgarn Exploration Ventures’ North Darlot drill program, near Leinster in Western Australia’s Goldfields region. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC)'s lead program and cancer drug has been proven to improve cancer immunotherapy in a mouse model of treatment-resistant melanoma. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) and partner Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) have delivered strong bedrock gold mineralisation in a reconnaissance auger drilling program at the Kolondieba joint venture in southeast Mali. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) collaborator Hudson Institute of Medical Research has been granted A$1.45 million from the Victorian Government to fund a joint development program into novel therapeutics to block inflammation. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has awarded London-based company Hyperion Copper a 12-month option to acquire its wholly-owned subsidiary Zed Copper, which holds four assets in the Zambian copper belt, including the advanced Luanshya and Mkushi projects. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC)’s recent site visit to its Silumina Anodes™ pilot plant in Saxony, Germany, has led to a final construction contract with Küttner GmbH & Co. KG. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has struck more high-grade gold during its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign at the Ironbark prospect, part of the Side Well Gold Project in WA. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has started a 3,000-metre resource drilling program at the Tower rare earth elements (REE) prospect of its 100%-owned Mt Clere Project on the north-western margins of the Yilgarn Craton in Western Australia. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to enhance the quality of its acreage in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin with the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well returning strong daily production rates during flowback. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and its subsidiary Quidd have launched Mintables, a feature that enables collectors to mint and unmint digital collectibles into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain. Click here

