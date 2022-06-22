Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 15 June 2022 to 21 June 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|329,900
|170.87
|56,369,066.00
|15 June 2022
|6,500
|141.85
|922,025.00
|16 June 2022
|6,400
|136.97
|876,608.00
|17 June 2022
|6,300
|137.87
|868,581.00
|20 June 2022
|6,000
|137.98
|827,880.00
|21 June 2022
|6,000
|141.20
|847,200.00
|Total
|31,200
|139.18
|4,342,294.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|361,100
|168.13
|60,711,360.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 469,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.68 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
