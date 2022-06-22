Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 15 June 2022 to 21 June 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 329,900 170.87 56,369,066.00 15 June 2022 6,500 141.85 922,025.00 16 June 2022 6,400 136.97 876,608.00 17 June 2022 6,300 137.87 868,581.00 20 June 2022 6,000 137.98 827,880.00 21 June 2022 6,000 141.20 847,200.00 Total 31,200 139.18 4,342,294.00 Accumulated under the programme 361,100 168.13 60,711,360.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 469,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.68 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

